UPDATE (11:09 p.m.) State representative Shane Stringer posted a message on his Facebook page identifying the police officer killed as a Mount Vernon Police officer. He also went on to say he is praying for the Mount Vernon community during this time of loss.

UPDATE (10:16 p.m.): Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock confirmed that a police officer was killed in the crash. Two others were seriously injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The officer was on his way home when a pickup truck sped past a stop sign and crashed into his car.

The scene is now a traffic homicide investigation, according to Brock.

UPDATE (8:48 p.m.): WKRG News 5 is on scene of the crash. One person was confirmed dead.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is on scene of a crash that is causing road blockages in Baldwin County.

Currently, both lanes of Alabama 59 near Baldwin County Road 36 are blocked. Troopers were called to the scene after two vehicles crashed around 7:32 p.m. It is unknown how long the road closures will last.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.