Alabama police officer resigns over comment about Biden voters

FLOMATON, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama police officer has resigned after he posted a threatening message against supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

An investigation began Thursday into a post on Flomaton Police Capt. Scott Walden’s personal Facebook page.

The post said, “They need to line up ev1 (every one) of them and put a bullet in their skull for treason.”

The post was later taken down from public view Thursday. Walden later posted that he didn’t mean Biden voters should be shot, just voters who “commit treason.”

On Friday, the department said Walden had resigned. Mayor Dewey Bondurant told WPMI-TV that he was glad Walden had resigned.