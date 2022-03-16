SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — News outlets report a northeast Alabama police officer who was on leave from work shot his estranged wife before fatally shooting himself.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 46-year-old Stephen Miller was on leave from the Scottsboro Police Department when he shot the woman at a home in the city on Monday.

Miller was later found dead at the home from what authorities described as a self-inflict gunshot wound.

Laura Scarberry tells WAFF-TV that it’s breaking her heart because she doesn’t know if her sister is going to live.

She says Amanda Miller was filing for divorce from the man.