MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Thanks to a new law signed last month, poll workers in Alabama will see a $50 pay increase for working the next statewide election.

Prior to the passage of HB435, election clerks earned $75 and inspectors earned $100. The new law says that with the state supplementing local pay, clerks will now be paid $125 and inspectors $150 — a $50 pay bump for both.

It’s the state’s first pay increase for poll workers since 2006 and something probate judges have long pushed for.

“A lot of the judges in conferences and things they’ve talked to me about how difficult it was for them to try and find enough poll workers to man all their polls,” Coosa County Probate Judge Richard Dean said.

Dean says he is glad to see the change. He says after losing many workers during the COVID months, this should help with recruiting at least a little.

“Gives them a little more spending money — mad money, that’s the way we caption it. We’ll give you some mad money if you come out and help us for the day,” Dean said.

Association of County Commissions of Alabama Executive Director Sonny Brasfield also lobbied for the new law.

“They arrive at 6 a.m. so that the polls are open at 7. They’re there all day. The polls close at 7 p.m. and then they have to make sure that the ballots are secure and to close the work down for the day,” Brasfield said.

Brasfield says it’s something county leaders statewide support.

“We hope that it will help encourage more people to do their civic duty and to be part of ensuring that we have fair elections here in Alabama,” Brasfield said.

The new law is estimated the cost the state an extra $396,000 per statewide election.