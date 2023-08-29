ALABAMA (WRBL) – There are 59 power outages across Alabama, affecting over 1900 residents.

Currently, there is a power outage near 13th Avenue in Phenix City, affecting 54 residents. Alabama Power estimates power will be restored by 7:30 p.m.

Another power outage is taking place near 14th Street and Crawford Road in Phenix City, affecting 497 citizens. Power should be restored by 8 p.m.

A third power outage is happening near 12th Street in Phenix City, affecting 135 customers. Alabama Power estimates power restoration should be finished by 8 p.m.

A large power outage affecting 866 Smith Station residents should have power restored by 7:30 p.m.

For more information about power outages in your area, visit Alabama Power’s Outage Map page.