Alabama Power says heat and lack of rain are taking a toll on company reservoirs

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The continuing drought conditions affecting the south are starting to have an effect on Alabama Power, lowering lake levels and taking a toll on the company’s hydro-electric dam.

The U.S. Drought Monitor for Sept. 24 shows that more than 80 percent of the staet of Alabama is suffering from drought, with at least 30 percent registering in a moderate to severe level.

U.S. Drought Monitor for Sept. 24

“Despite an extremely wet winter season, the dry conditions that have developed are now negatively affecting the flows in rivers and streams that feed Alabama Power’s reservoirs,” said Herbie Johnson, Alabama Power Hydro general manager. “Along with the belownormal rainfall, heat and evaporation are also having an impact.”

As a result of the dry conditions in the region, Alabama Power reports it is experiencing lowered lake levels at its reservoirs, and has reduced water releases while the lake levels continue to decline.

In the meantime, Alabama Power says they are continuing to closely monitor conditions and manage their “limited resources carefully.”