Alabama Power to pay state fine, stop coal burning at plant

Alabama

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Power Co. will pay $75,000 in fines and stop burning coal in a unit that released too much hydrochloric acid at a generating plant north of Mobile under an agreement with state environmental regulators.

More News from WRBL

Al.com reports the settlement came as the utility agreed to a consent order from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. It followed a violation at the Barry Steam Electric Generating Plant in Mobile County last August.

Under the agreement, the company must stop burning coal in the plant’s Unit 4 by 2028. Alabama Power already had announced plans to convert the unit to burn natural gas, but now it must do so to comply.

Follow us on Social Media

WRBL News 3 Facebook

WRBL News 3 Twitter

WRBL News 3 Instagram

WRBL News 3 YouTube

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss