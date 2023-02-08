BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August.

The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022.

There’s no word yet on how much customers will receive as part of that refund.

The average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours a month is paying about $24 more since January 2022.