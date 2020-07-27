Alabama prosecutor drops charges in 2007 double murder

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama prosecutor says he’s dropped murder charges against a man arrested in a 2007 double slaying.

News outlets report District Attorney Tom Anderson of Alabama’s 12th Judicial Circuit says he agreed to dismiss charges against 41-year-old Bobby Hvarven because investigators haven’t been able to locate a material witness in the case.

Hvarven was arrested in 2018 and charged with counts of capital murder for the slayings of James Matthew Helms and Scott Allen Heib.

Both men were found shot at their home near Enterprise. Court records showed Hvarven was charged after investigators learned he was obsessed with an extramarital affair involving one of the victims.

Investigators said Hvarven had also asked a co-worker about getting rid of dead bodies.