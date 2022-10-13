GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) –- Gadsden Public Works Director Thomas “Mike” Hilton was arrested on theft charges Wednesday evening, according to police.

On Monday, the Gadsden Police Department received information regarding a theft involving Hilton. The department’s Criminal Investigations Division conducted an investigation and interviewed multiple witnesses, according to law enforcement.

On Wednesday, Hilton was arrested for first-degree theft with a bond of $5,000, jail records show. He was released from Etowah County Jail Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, police said Thursday. Anyone with information related to this case are asked by police to contact Detective Rick Jones at 256-549-4624.