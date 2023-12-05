TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama quarterback Tyler Buchner has entered the transfer portal after one season with the Crimson Tide and seems to be interested in playing a new sport.

According to On3sports, Buchner has entered the transfer portal as a lacrosse player. ESPN’s Pete Thamel says he “hasn’t ruled out a return to football, but is expected to explore lacrosse in the immediate future.”

Buchner began his collegiate career at Notre Dame before following offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to Tuscaloosa. He battled Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson for the starting quarterback position and was the starter for Alabama’s Week 3 game against USF. After going 5-for-14 with 34 yards and struggling to get anything going, Buchner was benched for Simpson. That was the last game he played in for the Crimson Tide.

Buchner’s Alabama bio says he played lacrosse while in high school.