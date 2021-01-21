 

 

Alabama ranked as second-most dangerous state during COVID-19, study says

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama has been ranked as the second-least safe state for COVID-19, according to a study by WalletHub.

The finance site ranked Alabama as the 50th state in terms of COVID-19 safety out of 51 states (including Washington D.C.). Alaska is ranked as the safest while Arizona is the most dangerous, ranking at the bottom of the list in 51st place.

The study ranked the states according to five metrics: COVID-19 transmission rates, positive testing, hospitalizations, deaths, and the number of people vaccinated compared to the general population.

According to WalletHub, Alabama ranks as the lowest in its vaccination rate and 27th for its positive testing rate.

Source: WalletHub

The state also is 49th for its hospitalization rate and 51st for deaths. While this may seem like Alabama is seeing low rates, WalletHub’s study actually ranked these states in these categories with higher levels having fewer hospitalizations and deaths while low-ranked states had high death and hospitalization rates, as seen in the following images.

As of Wednesday, only 0.62 percent of Americans have been vaccinated for COVID-19. Meanwhile, the ADPH reported that 202,643 vaccine doses were administered since December, which covers 30 percent of the people who would be eligible for a vaccine under Phase 1a and 1b.

In terms of political alignments, red states are safer, holding an average rank of 25.64.

You can learn more about the study by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

63° / 52°
Haze
Haze 0% 63° 52°

Friday

57° / 38°
Rain
Rain 96% 57° 38°

Saturday

61° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 61° 43°

Sunday

58° / 53°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 58° 53°

Monday

71° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 71° 56°

Tuesday

69° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 69° 48°

Wednesday

59° / 51°
Rain
Rain 73% 59° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
62°

62°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
62°

62°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
62°

58°

9 PM
Cloudy
18%
58°

58°

10 PM
Few Showers
31%
58°

58°

11 PM
Showers
55%
58°

57°

12 AM
Rain
81%
57°

57°

1 AM
Rain
86%
57°

56°

2 AM
Rain
95%
56°

55°

3 AM
Rain
96%
55°

55°

4 AM
Rain
90%
55°

54°

5 AM
Rain
99%
54°

54°

6 AM
Rain
96%
54°

53°

7 AM
Rain
96%
53°

53°

8 AM
Rain
95%
53°

53°

9 AM
Rain
95%
53°

53°

10 AM
Rain
89%
53°

54°

11 AM
Rain
85%
54°

54°

12 PM
Rain
82%
54°

55°

1 PM
Light Rain
66%
55°

55°

2 PM
Showers
56%
55°

57°

3 PM
Showers
58%
57°

57°

4 PM
Showers
54%
57°

56°

5 PM
Showers
35%
56°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories