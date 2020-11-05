Alabama ranks in top 8 states who supported Donald Trump in election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — Secretary of State John Merrill released information Thursday saying Alabama is one of the states who had the most staunch support for President Donald Trump.

Here are the states where the president held the strongest majorities. This could change due to votes that are still coming in:

Wyoming (70.4%) West Virginia (68.7%) North Dakota (65.5%) Oklahoma (65.4%) Idaho (63.9%) Arkansas (62.6%) Kentucky (62.6%) Alabama (62.5%)

On the county level, the following five counties showed the strongest support for President Donald Trump.

Winston (90.37%) Cleburne (89.76%) Blount (89.57%) Marion (88.42%) Cullman (88.15%)

Meanwhile, these next five counties showed the strongest support for his opponent, Joe Biden.

Macon (81.45%) Greene (81.32%) Bullock (74.71%) Perry (73.81%) Lowndes (72.74%)

Merrill did say these figures could change since the numbers are still unofficial and may change by the time they are certified on Nov. 23, 2020.

“The time, effort, and preparation that Alabama’s election officials put into making Tuesday’s election a success are commendable, and I am thankful for their collaboration and commitment,” he said.



Merrill also commended the state for having its ballots in on Election Night.

“I am proud to report that Alabama has continued in her standard for election excellence!” he said. “While many states across the country are still processing mail-in and absentee ballots, all of Alabama’s 67 counties were reporting election results on election night.”



