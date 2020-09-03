Alabama rated worst state to work in during the COVID-19 pandemic

Alabama

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama is the worst state in the nation to work in during the pandemic.

That’s according to a survey rating the states based on their policies to protect working families.

Oxfam America, a nonprofit agency dedicated to ending poverty, conducted the survey.

Oxfam America used 27 different data points in three areas of state assistance. They looked at worker protections, healthcare protections, and unemployment support.

Alabama ranked last at 52 in the survey which included the district of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The state also ranked last in unemployment services, while rising to 49th in healthcare and 48th in worker protections.

