BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Gas stations across Alabama are now seeing some of their highest gas prices so far this year.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas statewide was $3.939 as of Monday, up over 58.7 cents from the average price this time last week. The same survey, which analyzed gas prices from hundreds of gas pumps across Alabama, also reported that this time in 2021, the average price for a gallon of gas was approximately $2.513.

Blount County currently has the highest gas prices with an average of $4.032 per gallon while Marengo County had the lowest at $3.694 per gallon.

Alabama’s average gas price Monday marks the highest average so far this year in the state. The lowest average price in 2022 was $2.966 on Jan. 4.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement to sister station KDVR that the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as seasonal price changes, are factors in the latest gas price increase.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) reports that as of Monday, these were the average prices for gas in Alabama:

Regular – $3.910

– $3.910 Mid-Grade – $4.174

– $4.174 Premium – $4.516

– $4.516 Diesel– $4.596

According to the AAA, the national gas price average is approximately $4.065, just short of the all-time record of $4.103 set in July 2008.