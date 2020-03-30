Alabama receives ‘D’ for social distancing efforts

(WDHN) — Amid the spreading coronavirus pandemic, Alabama isn’t ranking too high on its social distancing efforts, according to Unacast’s Social Distancing Scoreboard.

Compared to the other states, Alabama has gotten a “D” based on how Alabamians are looking to reduce their traveling as shown by their mobile devices.

According to the company, using the change in distance from before the pandemic to after worked best since it did not require people to have an established home and had no problems with inactivity since the people were mobile.

Distanced traveled also correlates with the number of cases confirmed in an area. The more cases there are, the more people decrease their travel on the county level.

Unacast said that through social distancing, the amount of distance traveled would be reduced by working from home, avoiding non-essential travel, and canceling vacation and travel plans.

To grade the states, the company used this scale:

A: >40% decrease

>40% decrease B: 30-40% decrease

30-40% decrease C: 20-30% decrease

20-30% decrease D: 10-20% decrease

10-20% decrease F: <10% decrease or increase

Alabama received a “D” because it has only shown a 20 percent decrease.

The worst counties, all of which got “F’s,” are:

Butler

Sumter

Greene

Macon

Lowndes

Alabama’s best counties, who achieved a B as their highest grade, were:

Madison – B

Jackson – B

Lawrence – B

Lauderdale – B

Shelby – C

The entire United States received a “C,” with its best states including Alaska, Nevada, New Jersey, and New York. The worst were Idaho, both Dakotas, Montana, and Wyoming.

You can read more about the study by Unacast here.