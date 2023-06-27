MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama redistricting committee held its first public hearing Tuesday, following the Supreme Court’s June 8 ruling that the state’s congressional map likely violates the Voting Rights Act.

More News from WRBL

The court’s opinion reaffirms a lower court ruling, calling for a new map that includes two majority or near-majority Black districts.

That’s because Alabama’s Black voting age population is about 27%, but they only make up a majority in District 7, which Congresswoman Terri Sewell represents.

In a packed public hearing, the 21-member committee heard from the public and the plaintiffs in the Supreme Court case Allen v. Milligan.

“We feel like this is a map that keeps Alabama on the right side of the Voting Rights Act,” one of the plaintiffs, Evan Milligan, said.

Milligan presented a plan he says would keep counties whole in the Black Belt and give Black voters a better chance at electing two representatives.

Alabama State Conference NAACP President Bernard Simelton supports that plan.

“We’re urging the redistricting committee and the Alabama legislature later on to adopt this map and move this process forward and be ready for our next election,” Simelton said.

That map isn’t the only one under consideration. Committee Chairman Chris Pringle (R- Mobile) says they received more than 100 maps from the public.

Lawmakers Tuesday didn’t take any votes on a map.

For anyone who wants to provide input, you can email district@alsenate.gov. The next public hearing is July 13 at the Statehouse. It will also be streamed on the legislature’s website.

Following the second public hearing, the entire legislature will convene in a special session on July 17, called by Gov. Kay Ivey Tuesday.

The court-ordered deadline to adopt a map is July 21.