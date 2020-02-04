Alabama Rep. Jeremy Gray says education will be a hot topic in legislative session

The Alabama legislative session starts tomorrow morning, where lawmakers will begin discussing major concerns of residents in the Yellowhammer state.

Alabama District 83 representative Jeremy Gray traveled to the counties in his district to hear what they would like lawmakers to focus on during the session and held two listening sessions. The first was on Tuesday in Russell County and the second was on Thursday in Lee County.

“As a legislative body, sometimes we depend data, or other agencies to tell us what’s wrong with the state of Alabama and what are the problems in the state of Alabama. These listening sessions actually give us the opportunity to actually listen to our constituents,” Gray said.

Gray says people mentioned affordable housing, prison reform but the hot topic was education. He says 100 percent of the funds from the proposed state lottery would go towards more opportunities for students like adding Pre-K programs.

“In every part of a county or a city not every one has the access to Pre-K. Some have to get on a waiting list. It’s not just available everywhere,” Gray said.

Gray says half of the funds from the proposed state lottery bill would go towards opening more Pre-K locations. The other half would go towards scholarships for K-12 students.

The Alabama legislative session starts tomorrow.