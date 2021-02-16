 

Alabama researchers working on robots to be used by police

Alabama

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Researchers at the University of Alabama are working on affordable robots that police could use to communicate with each other or with crime suspects or the public.

A National Science Foundation grant is funding the work to build robots with audio and video equipment.

The robots could go into places where it may be too dangerous for police and relay information back to them.

Darrin Griffin is a professor of communications studies.

He says the goal is to build robots that are less expensive than most models that now cost $200,000 to $300,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

36° / 26°
Fair
Fair 0% 36° 26°

Wednesday

54° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 54° 46°

Thursday

55° / 38°
Rain
Rain 90% 55° 38°

Friday

47° / 26°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 19% 47° 26°

Saturday

53° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 53° 29°

Sunday

59° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 59° 45°

Monday

60° / 38°
AM Showers
AM Showers 47% 60° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
34°

32°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
32°

31°

9 PM
Clear
1%
31°

32°

10 PM
Clear
1%
32°

30°

11 PM
Clear
1%
30°

29°

12 AM
Clear
1%
29°

29°

1 AM
Clear
2%
29°

29°

2 AM
Clear
3%
29°

28°

3 AM
Clear
3%
28°

28°

4 AM
Clear
3%
28°

27°

5 AM
Clear
3%
27°

27°

6 AM
Clear
3%
27°

27°

7 AM
Clear
2%
27°

28°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
28°

32°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
32°

37°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
37°

42°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
42°

46°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
46°

48°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
48°

50°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
50°

51°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
51°

52°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
52°

53°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
52°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories