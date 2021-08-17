Alabama Restaurant Week in the Wiregrass

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — The city of opportunity has rolled out the welcome mat to both residents and visitors alike to enjoy the cuisine in that community.

Alabama Restaurant Week is actually 18 days, stretching from last Thursday the 12th through Sunday, August 29th.

So the Opp and Covington County Area Chamber of Commerce has come up with an

Incentive package to bring hungry folks through more dining establishments’ front doors.

For example, at the wheelhouse restaurant downtown, gift cards and souvenirs are available and if locals would like to give back to the community:

“If you want to show your love for our doctors and medical staff during this surge of COVID, you can buy them and donate them to our local hospitals,” Opp Chamber of Commerce Director, Kelly Brandin said.

In both 2020 and this year, COVID-19 has taken a toll on restaurant chains and mom-and-pop eateries.

So Brandin hopes the extended Alabama Restaurant Week will bring more customers back to these establishments.