BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A new study from the United States Geological Survey says at least 45% of households in the country have synthetic chemicals known as PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” in the tap water.

The Cahaba Riverkeepers say Alabama has some of the highest levels of PFAS in the water in the country. Many people don’t think twice before turning on the tap and getting a glass of water to drink, but the “forever chemicals” that could be in this water are now found to have harmful effects on people.

“For years and years these chemicals were discharged into the environment with little to no regulation and they don’t break down,” David Butler, the riverkeeper at Cahaba Riverkeepers, said.

The Cahaba Riverkeepers say PFAS cannot be permanently removed from water sources as the chemicals have now leaked into the sediments, plants and animals that live along the waterways.

“Everything that we consume, certainly anything that comes from a freshwater environment, is likely to have some level of PFAS contamination,” Butler said. “Recent studies have indicated that eating one freshwater fish is the equivalent of thirty days of drinking contaminated drinking water.”

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) released a statement saying:

ADEM is a national leader in addressing PFAS, both through testing and in requiring the cleanup of contaminated sites using an interim consent agreement with 3M in 2020. Since then, ADEM has required public drinking water systems in the state to test for PFAS. (Results are available on ADEM’s website.) Based on ADEM’s required testing, approximately 70 of the state’s 587 public water systems may be required to take additional measures to reduce the levels of PFOA or PFOS in their finished water. ADEM is in communication with all public drinking water systems in Alabama to make them aware of funding available through the department to address PFAS. ADEM is investing more state and federal resources than ever before to make sure Alabama’s drinking water is healthy and safe, including $463 million awarded in 2022 for infrastructure repairs and upgrades. To date, ADEM has been allocated $32 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) to address PFAS in drinking water, in addition to the $52.6 million from EPA to deal with PFAS in drinking water in small or disadvantaged communities. Every Alabamian deserves clean, safe drinking water. Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM)

People have mixed reactions to finding out there could be “forever chemicals” in their tap water.

“I’m just not sure what’s in the tap water,” Linda O’Shea, a visitor from Georgia, said. “A lot of bacteria. Bottled water forever, how about that. Bottled water forever.”

“Honestly, I think of other things like the aspartame study about Diet Coke that came out and I think about the quality of our dairy and hormones in dairy and eggs and it’s kind of something that affects food in general, just things that we consume,” Chelsea Pruitt, Birmingham resident, said. “I read [the USGS study] and just was like not too concerned about it.”