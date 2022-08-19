PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A Saraland man was charged with murder after turning himself into Mobile Metro Jail Thursday, Aug. 18.

Reuben Gulley, 20 was charged with the murder of Randon Lee, the son of Prichard TikTok star Ophelia Nichols, known on TikTok as Mama Tot. Gulley is accused of killing the 18-year-old at a gas station in Prichard on June 24, according to Prichard officials.

The shooting happened on Saint Stephens Road around 7:45 p.m. Prichard Police said Lee was at a gas station when another car pulled up and someone inside began shooting at him. Investigators believe Lee met up with two people in an attempt to sell marijuana to the pair.