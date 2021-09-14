Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering announces preview days, virtual info sessions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Interested in attending the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering?

The school has announced preview days and upcoming virtual information sessions.

The virtual information sessions, open to all families, will take place at 6 p.m. on the following dates:

Sept. 14

Oct. 12

Nov. 16

Dec. 14

The in-person preview days will take place on Oct. 1 and Nov. 19.

To register for the virtual dates, which are available to all families, and the preview days (for those applying to attend the ASCTE in 2022-23) submit an admissions inquiry on the ASCTE website.

Both events will provide an overview of the school, curriculum, and residential options for students who live outside the Huntsville area.

During the preview events, families can meet school leaders and observe lessons.

The magnet school, open to students all across Alabama, was created by an act of the Alabama Legislature and signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey in April 2018.

While temporarily located on the campus of Oakwood University, the school will open doors at its dedicated campus in August 2022. Projections say the school will have 240 students enrolled when the campus fully opens.