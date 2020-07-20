Alabama Secretary of State extends absentee deadline for municipal elections

Alabama

by: Bobby Stilwell

Posted: / Updated:

Monday, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill announced an extension to apply for an absentee ballot in the August municipal elections.

The deadline to register to vote for the August 25 elections is Monday, August 10, and an application for an absentee ballot can be submitted until Thursday, August 20.

When applying for an absentee ballot, if no other conditions apply and a voter is concerned about going to the polls because of COVID-19, the Secretary of State’s Office said they should check the box which reads:

“I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls. [ID REQUIRED]”

Absentee ballots can be hand-delivered to local board of registrars offices until the close of business on Monday, August 24. Those mailing their ballots need to have them postmarked by August 24 and received no later than noon on August 25.

Runoff elections will be held Tuesday, October 6 if necessary.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

96° / 76°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 96° 76°

Tuesday

96° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 96° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 94° 75°

Thursday

96° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 96° 75°

Friday

94° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 94° 75°

Saturday

93° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 93° 74°

Sunday

93° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 93° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

97°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
97°

98°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
98°

98°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
98°

96°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
96°

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

88°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

86°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

82°

12 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
0%
80°

80°

3 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

85°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
85°

89°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
89°

92°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

94°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories