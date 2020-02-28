Alabama Senate approves bill to block occupational tax

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Senate has given final approval to legislation that would block cities from implementing new occupational taxes.

Senators voted 27-7 for the bill that would prevent cities from implementing occupational taxes without the approval of the Alabama Legislature.

The bill would not repeal occupational taxes, but would prevent city councils from implementing new ones unless authorized through a local bill passed in the Alabama Legislature.

The bill now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey.