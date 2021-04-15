 

Alabama senators want Confederate tax to fund Black history

by: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama state senators say they want to divert part of a statewide property tax tied to the Confederacy to preserve and promote Black history.

Alabama imposed the tax to fund pensions for Confederate soldiers and their widows, and still collects it today.

Most revenue is used for other purposes, but 1% goes to the state’s Confederate Memorial Park in Mountain Creek.

Sen. Clyde Chambliss says he and Sen. Bobby Singleton will sponsor a bill this year to preserve park funding, but require that Alabama spend an equal 1% on Black history sites.

The bill would also establish a process to move to the park Confederate memorials removed from elsewhere.

