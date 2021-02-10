 

Alabama set to carry out its first execution during pandemic

Alabama

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Willie B. Smith III)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is preparing to execute an inmate by lethal injection in what would be the state’s first death sentence carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Willie B. Smith III is scheduled to be put to death Thursday for the shotgun slaying of Sharma Ruth Johnson three decades ago.

U.S. District Judge Austin Huffaker, Jr. on Tuesday denied Smith’s lawyers request for a stay.

Attorneys for the 51-year-old Smith have sought a stay arguing that the pandemic and the prohibition on in-person prison visits have made it hard to adequately represent him.

Johnson was abducted, robbed and killed in Birmingham in 1991.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 58° 56°

Thursday

74° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 72% 74° 58°

Friday

61° / 49°
Showers
Showers 63% 61° 49°

Saturday

57° / 46°
Rain
Rain 63% 57° 46°

Sunday

53° / 44°
Showers
Showers 44% 53° 44°

Monday

58° / 43°
Showers
Showers 51% 58° 43°

Tuesday

49° / 34°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 49° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
58°

57°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
57°

57°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
57°

58°

1 AM
Foggy
8%
58°

58°

2 AM
Foggy
16%
58°

58°

3 AM
Foggy
8%
58°

58°

4 AM
Foggy
13%
58°

59°

5 AM
Foggy
14%
59°

59°

6 AM
Foggy
22%
59°

60°

7 AM
Foggy
24%
60°

60°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
60°

61°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

63°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
63°

65°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
65°

68°

12 PM
Cloudy
23%
68°

69°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
69°

71°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
71°

72°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
72°

72°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

71°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
71°

69°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
69°

67°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
67°

66°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

64°

9 PM
Rain
70%
64°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories