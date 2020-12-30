 

Alabama Sheriffs Association memorial to 20 killed on duty

Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A memorial wall to Alabama sheriffs killed in the line of duty was unveiled Wednesday as a sheriff in full Highland regalia played “Amazing Grace” on his bagpipes.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that a brick wall in front of the Alabama Sheriffs Association headquarters in Montgomery holds plaques bearing names of the 20 sheriffs killed since 1845.

The most recent death is that of Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams, who was shot Nov. 23, 2019.

He was posthumously named 2020 sheriff of the year by the National Sheriff’s Association. The award was presented Wednesday to his wife and daughter.

