MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Alabama Sheriff’s Association announced its new Executive Director, James “Jimmy” Lambert.

Over the past ten years, Chief Lambert has served the State of Alabama Office of the Attorney General. Lambert began as a Senior Special agent and, most recently, as the Chief Investigator.

Lambert retired from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after serving as Assistant Attache/ICE Representative, Senior Special Agent, and Supervisor Special Agent.

According to the Alabama Sheriff’s Association, Lambert will begin his new position on Oct. 1.