 

Alabama sheriff’s criminal trial set for July

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A new trial date has been set for an Alabama sheriff who faces 11 theft and ethics charges. Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was indicted in August 2019 on charges that included accusations of stealing from the sheriff’s office.

He is accused of taking money from election campaign funds, Limestone County funds and using his influence to obtain interest-free loans.

Court records show pretrial motions will be heard virtually April 12.

Multiple news agencies reported Thursday that the case is set for trial at Limestone County Courthouse on July 12.

