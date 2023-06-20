MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — During this year’s legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill to help sheriffs better recover from lost pistol permit revenue.

The new fund builds on the one approved last year to help sheriffs recoup at least some of their losses. Some sheriffs say it will help but ultimately won’t make them whole.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says they’ve lost about $600,000 from permit sales.

He says they’ve had to make cuts to community outreach.

“Taking kids camping, fishing for seniors, fishing for youth– all the programs that you try to reach out to the community and provide an avenue for the community, we had to tighten our belts. We used to take 100 kids camping, now we’re down to 60 kids camping,” Cunningham said.

Under the new bill, HB320, the fund will now exist for five fiscal years instead of three– with the state putting $5 million into the fund annually.

It also says counties can apply for that funding based on their permit revenue in 2021, not 2022, since sheriffs say they lost money almost immediately after the bill passed March 2022, not when it took effect this January.

Based on the just $5 million available for the entire state, Cunningham says they may still have to make adjustments to their spending when it comes to things like new technology or training.

“If you gave me $10 it helps, so any money helps. But again with us you still have to go back and start looking at what can we do differently,” Cunningham said.

Immediate Past President of the Alabama Sheriffs Association and current Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says the fund will ease the transition but won’t cover all the losses, which the Association projects to be about $14 million to $16 million annually.

“Obviously $5 million is not in that ballpark. However, that is something that’s going to help. We all would liked that number to be a little higher but nonetheless, it’s going to assist us to a degree,” Jones said.

That new fund has been approved by Gov. Kay Ivey.

Alabama became the 22nd state to allow permitless concealed carry last year.