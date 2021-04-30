Alabama soldier reported MIA during Korean War identified

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A DeKalb County soldier reported MIA during the Korea War has been identified, the U.S. Army said Friday.

Cpl. Henry L. Helms, 24, of Collbran, was accounted for April 16, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Collbran is located between Fort Payne and Crossville in DeKalb County.

Helms was a member of Company D, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. His remains could not be recovered after the battle, according to the Army.

In 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes that contained remains of Americans killed during the war. The remains were released after a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.

Scientists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified Helms’ remains through anthropological analysis, circumstantial evidence and DNA analysis.

Helms will be buried May 22 in Ringgold, Ga.