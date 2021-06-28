Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon will not seek re-election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon announced Monday that he will not be seeking re-election to the Alabama House of Representatives in 2022.

McCutcheon said his sole reason for leaving the Alabama house after four terms is to spend more time with his family and to travel with his wife Deb.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to represent the people of District 25 in the House and the citizens of the State of Alabama as speaker, but after four terms it’s time to go home,” McCutcheon said in a release from his office.

McCutcheon was first elected to the Alabama House in 2006, during his tenure he served as chairman of the House Rules Committee between 2012 -2016 until he was elected speaker. He was re-elected speaker in 2019.

McCutcheon will continue to serve as speaker until January 2023 when a new speaker will be elected.

The full release from Speaker McCutcheon‘s Office can be read below: