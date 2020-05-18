Alabama Splash Adventure plans to open May 30

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — In a new update from the water park, Alabama Splash Adventure owners announced they plan to open the park May 30, 2020.

Alabama Splash Adventure employees have been working all winter on park improvements and have now taken additional measures to ensure cleanliness and sanitation throughout the park.

“We are coming together as a community by working together with CDC Guidelines, as well as local health authorities to ensure everything we do creates the safest possible environment for our Guests and Team Members,” the owners said in a letter on their site.

The staff is implementing numerous new cleaning and sanitation efforts including sanitizing nearly every surface in the park, adding sanitation stations for guests, as well as health screening for employees, and many more behind the scenes operational improvements.

Alabama Splash Adventure is also still hiring and applications are available on their website.

