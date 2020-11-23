Alabama State Canvassing Board certifies 2020 general election results

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

ALABAMA – The State Canvassing Board has officially certified the results of the 2020 general election.

Secretary of State John Merrill said 2020 was a record year.

“Ahead of this year’s General Election, Alabamians shattered records for voter registration and voter engagement, proving that even a global pandemic cannot hinder our democratic participation. Today, we certified those historic results and confirmed that Alabama is committed to providing free, fair, and accessible elections. “I am once again grateful to the voters, poll workers, and local election officials in all 67 of Alabama’s counties who participated in this historic election and stepped up to ensure a safe, sanitary, and secure election was observed.” Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill

The official results for all statewide races can be found here.

In the presidential and U.S. Senate races, Alabamians cast 2.3 million votes.