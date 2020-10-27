Alabama state capitol reporter Reshad Hudson heading to DC to become Nexstar’s national correspondent

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — From Montgomery to the nation’s capital, Alabama state capitol reporter Reshad Hudson will be moving to Nexstar’s Washington, D.C. bureau in November to work as a national correspondent, where he will cover Congress and the White House.

“I could not think of a better time to be working in D.C.,” Hudson said. “It has always been the goal, but I didn’t know when or how I would get there. I would like to thank Rob Martin and Jimmy Cromwell for giving me the opportunity to keep the people of Alabama informed about their government. I’m excited for the journey ahead, but Alabama will always be home.”

Hudson is a graduate of the University of Alabama, with degrees in broadcast journalism and political science. In the last two years in Montgomery, he has covered the Alabama legislature and obtained a number of exclusive interviews with Gov. Kay Ivey.

During his time in Alabama, Reshad has covered the removal of former Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard, former Gov. Robert Bentley, and former Alabama Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore.

Hudson will join a team of nine reporters, providing content for 197 stations in 115 markets across the country, reaching nearly 63% of American households.

“Reshad helped establish the company’s first state capitol bureau in Alabama,” CBS 42 news director Rob Martin said. “Reshad quickly went to work making contacts with the governor, attorney general, and other state agencies. Exclusive interviews with Governor Ivey, breaking stories out of the Legislature, and top-notch campaign coverage are just a few of the stories successfully reported. He has also paved the way for our next bureau reporter to be well established. Good news for us, we can air Reshad’s Washington stories.”

You can keep up with Reshad on Twitter at @ReshadHudson.

