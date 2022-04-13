ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama’s top health officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris announced he was positive for the virus on Wednesday in a news release. Harris said he fully up to date on his vaccinations for COVID-19 and said his symptoms are mild.

Harris released the following statement:

“I would like to let everyone know that I tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Fortunately, I am fully vaccinated and have already received my second booster shot. I am having only mild symptoms and will be working from home this week while remaining isolated according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.”

Harris also continued urge that everyone be vaccinated against the virus.

“While case numbers have declined recently in Alabama, this serves as a reminder that COVID-19 continues to circulate in our state. The single best way to prevent serious illness or death is to be fully vaccinated and boosted.”