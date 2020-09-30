Alabama State Health Officer says the mask mandate is working

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALABAMA (WRBL) -Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has extended the state’s Safer at Home order for another month, which includes the mask mandate.

WRBL News 3, Blake Eason, spoke with Alabama’s State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, and he says the mask mandate is working, as the state’s current COVID-19 cases and deaths are down as compared to last month.

Governor Ivey first signed the Safer at Home order back in July, and has extended the order multiple times. Wednesday marks the third time the order has been extended, this time until November 8th.

“The governor enacted the first mask mandate in the middle of July, and about two weeks after that, is when our numbers first started to improve and they have continued to do so. We are absolutely convinced that the mask mandate is responsible for that,” said Dr. Harris.

Dr. Harris understands that mask are an inconvenience, but says they are essential in beating this virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 55°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 76° 55°

Thursday

81° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 81° 53°

Friday

72° / 50°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 72° 50°

Saturday

75° / 52°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 75° 52°

Sunday

76° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 76° 55°

Monday

77° / 55°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 77° 55°

Tuesday

74° / 55°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 74° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
65°

63°

11 PM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

12 AM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

1 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

2 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

3 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

4 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

5 AM
Clear
10%
57°

56°

6 AM
Clear
10%
56°

56°

7 AM
Clear
10%
56°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
56°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
59°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

70°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

74°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

8 PM
Clear
0%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories