Alabama State Health Officer says the mask mandate is working

ALABAMA (WRBL) -Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has extended the state’s Safer at Home order for another month, which includes the mask mandate.

WRBL News 3, Blake Eason, spoke with Alabama’s State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, and he says the mask mandate is working, as the state’s current COVID-19 cases and deaths are down as compared to last month.

Governor Ivey first signed the Safer at Home order back in July, and has extended the order multiple times. Wednesday marks the third time the order has been extended, this time until November 8th.

“The governor enacted the first mask mandate in the middle of July, and about two weeks after that, is when our numbers first started to improve and they have continued to do so. We are absolutely convinced that the mask mandate is responsible for that,” said Dr. Harris.

Dr. Harris understands that mask are an inconvenience, but says they are essential in beating this virus.