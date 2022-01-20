Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency launches pedestrian safety campaign

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is launching a new campaign to help keep pedestrians safe on Alabama roadways.

ALEA’s new campaign, called “Everyone is a Pedestrian” was launched earlier this week.

According to ALEA officials, 769 pedestrian-related crashes were investigated in Alabama in 2021, of those crashes, 125 pedestrians lost their lives. Officials said the number is a “dramatic” increase from 2020, in which there were 105 pedestrian deaths.

Officials said “Everyone is a Pedestrian” aims to bring awareness to the issue of pedestrian safety, but also ensure that both pedestrians and motorists fully understand the hazards associated with crossing or walking near roadways.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said it is far too common for troopers to be called out to crashes that involve pedestrians.

“It is absolutely troubling to see such a dramatic increase in pedestrian fatalities across the state,” said Taylor. “Friends and families are losing loved ones to a senseless tragedy that can be easily avoided.”

Colonel Jimmy Helms, Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety, agreed with Taylor and encourages everyone to adhere to safety measures for both pedestrians and drivers.

“Our agency’s goal is to bring awareness to this issue and offer safety tips for both pedestrians as well as motorists in an effort to reduce pedestrian-related crashes and to keep all citizens and visitors safe while traveling on Alabama’s roadways.”

ALEA offers these additional safety measures for pedestrians:

Walk on a sidewalk or path when one is available

If no sidewalk or path is available, walk on the shoulder –facing traffic

Be cautious night and day when sharing the roadway with vehicles. Never assume the driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach

Be predictable, and cross streets at crosswalks or intersections when possible

Be visible, and wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night

Do not walk when under the influence of alcohol or drugs, which impair your judgment and coordination

ALEA’s safety measures for drivers include:

Look for pedestrians everywhere -They may not be walking where they should be or may be hard to see –especially in poorly lit conditions, including dusk/dawn hours, at night and in inclement weather, including fog

Always stop for pedestrians in crosswalks or where pedestrian signs are posted

Never pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks – They may be stopped to allow individuals to cross the street

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Follow speed limits, slow down around pedestrians

