Alabama State Parks honored in Tripadvisor’s 2020 Traveler’s Choice Awards

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by Alabama State Parks)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Eleven state parks and nine other attractions in Alabama were honored by TripAdvisor in the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

The Alabama State Parks made the announcement Thursday. They said, “receiving these awards is a tribute to the State Park employees that take pride in serving the public.”

These awards, formally known as Certificate of Excellence winners, recognizes businesses that earn consistently great user reviews. 

Alabama State Parks and amenities honored:

  • Cathedral Caverns State Park
  • Cheaha State Park
  • Chewacla State Park
  • DeSoto State Park
  • Gulf State Park
  • Joe Wheeler State Park
  • Lake Guntersville State Park
  • Meaher State Park
  • Monte Sano State Park
  • Oak Mountain State Park
  • Rickwood Caverns State Park

Alabama attractions honored:

  • DeSoto Falls
  • Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge
  • Gulf State Park Campground
  • Gulf State Park Fishing Pier
  • The Lodge at Gulf State Park, a Hilton hotel
  • Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail (Gulf State Park)
  • Foodcraft (Gulf State Park Lodge)
  • Ike’s Beach Service (concessionaire in Gulf State Park)
  • 5 Rivers – Alabama’s Delta Resource Center (adjacent to Meaher State Park)

 Travelers’ Choice winners rank among the top 10 percent of businesses on Tripadvisor.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

94° / 72°
Clear
Clear 10% 94° 72°

Friday

97° / 75°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 97° 75°

Saturday

95° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Sunday

89° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 89° 69°

Monday

91° / 71°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 91° 71°

Tuesday

90° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 90° 72°

Wednesday

89° / 72°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 89° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

94°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

93°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

91°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

88°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

9 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

11 PM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

12 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

94°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

95°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

96°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories