Alabama state superintendent recommends later fall start date for school districts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s State Department of Education is already planning ahead to determine what the Fall 2020 School year will look like for thousands of students across the State.

Many parents have mixed reviews on the possibility of school starting at a later date based on their districts.

“Right now, its really hard being a single parent and all kids not having school you have to work trying to find extra babysitters.” Shunerika Hollie said.

“I get the precaution, but at the same time that far out, you know we really don’t know what the situations going to be like. The teachers and the staff will be able to make the changes they need to keep the students safe,” Daniel Reeder said.

Alabama’s Department of Education is creating a 2020-2021 Road Map to help facilitate changes that will take place, due to COVID-19.

State Superintendent Eric Mackey says districts selecting to delay their start date could help them in the adjustments they will make.

“The road map comes out on June 19. Districts will have about five weeks to get all of your plans in place if you are looking at starting later in August you might give yourself eight or nine weeks to start. There will be some recommendations around mental health many students not all of them are going to come to school with some trauma because of the stress that’s been placed on them and on their families,” Eric Mackey, Alabama State Superintendent, said.

The State Department of Education is also preparing for the possibility of a child or teacher getting infected with Covid-19.

“What would be our first step, second step, third step hoping that we would mitigate the spread, but also that we can do contact tracing in an orderly fashion that we could maintain HIPPA requirements,” said Eric Mackey, Alabama State Superintendent

“It’s hard it’s a challenge right now, but we have to do what’s best for the kids,” said Shunerika Hollie.

Students participating in school field trips and some sporting events may be affected as well.

