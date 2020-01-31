Alabama State Trooper close call reminds public of move-over law’s importance

ALABAMA (WRBL) – To reduce crashes, last year Alabama lawmakers increased fines for first-time violators of the move-over law. One Alabama State Trooper explains how this law is about safety for law enforcement and other drivers.

“You’re required to move over away from the vehicle that is on the shoulder,” said State Trooper Michael Carswell.

The move over law extends beyond law enforcement, it applies to any vehicle on the side of the road with flashing lights.

For first offenders, the new law makes the fine cost $100, while for second offenders it comes in at $150, and third offenders are fined $200.