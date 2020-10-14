Alabama State University removes Bibb Graves’ name from residence hall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama State University has removed Bibb Graves’ name from one of their residence halls Wednesday afternoon.

Graves, the 38th governor of Alabama, has had his name taken off building at the University of Montevallo and Troy University as well. The schools say this is from Graves’ stance on segregation and his involvement with the Ku Klux Klan.

ASU posted the video of the name removal on its Facebook page. No word yet on what the residence hall will be renamed to.

