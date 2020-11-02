Alabama Statewide Amendments explained

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — There are six statewide amendments on the Alabama general election ballot.

Amendment One is also appearing on ballots in Florida and Colorado. It would change language in the constitution that currently reads “every citizen of age has the right to vote” to “only citizens of age have the right to vote.” This amendment is pushed by the Florida group Citizen Voter as a way to make sure some places do not allow non-citizens to vote.

If you vote yes on Statewide Amendment Two, you are taking away the authority of the Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court to hire the Alabama Administrator of the Courts—giving that authority to the Supreme Court as a whole, meaning all of the justices would have a say in hiring that position.

Amendment Three also concerns the state judiciary. This one says a person appointed to fill a district of circuit court vacancy will hold the office until a replacement is elected in the next general election.

Amendment Four would recompile the state’s Constitution of 1901—allowing the legislature to remove racist language and remove duplicate sections, among other things.

Amendments Five and Six apply only to Franklin and Lauderdale Counties but basically don’t change anything. It applies to defending yourself in a church. But Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says under Alabama’s ‘Stand your ground’ law people who might be forced to defend themselves in a church, or anywhere else, are already protected.

