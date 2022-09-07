DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was too close for comfort last week for teachers and students at Abiding Love Preschool in Daphne.

“We heard a pop and after the pop white stuff from the ceiling tile went all over the floor. We didn’t find the bullet immediately. A child found the bullet,” said director Ramona Babb.

A stray bullet hit the roof of their building on Stanton Road last Tuesday in the middle of the day, just before 1 p.m. The bullet pierced through a ceiling tile, landing in a classroom full of kids.

“How is a child, a two-year-old bringing a teacher a bullet. Was it hot? Did it have any sharp parts on it,” said Trinice Young who teaches at the preschool.

Luckily, no one was hurt, but Young said the bullet could’ve hit any one of the students.

“Bullets don’t have no name, no direction, no GPS, no compass. Be wise where you’re firing your guns at,” she added.

That’s a message echoed by Daphne Police a week later. They’re confident no one fired a shot aiming directly for the preschool, but investigators said anyone’s a target when someone fires a gun carelessly.

“It could’ve come from anywhere, between 2 and 3 miles away. Firing into the air it’s got to come down somewhere you just never know where,” said Heather deAngelo with Daphne Police.

Police said they’re still trying to determine where the stray bullet could’ve come from. If you heard or saw anything nearby last week you’re asked to give them a call.