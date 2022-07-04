MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled Greenetrack owes $76 million in unpaid taxes and interest in a decision that accused the dog track of using charities as a sham for a profitable electronic gambling operation.

Justices sided with the state Department of Revenue which contended that Greenetrack’s bingo operation was not in compliance with the constitutional amendment authorizing charity bingo games.

A lawyer representing Greenetrack did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

A state constitutional amendment allows charities in some locations to run bingo games.

Justices said Greenetrack paid charities a flat fee in lease agreements, but pocketed the bulk of bingo profits.