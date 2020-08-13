LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

Alabama surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases

Alabama

by: Reshad Hudson

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday, the state hit 100,000 coronavirus cases, a grim milestone in this pandemic.

With many of Alabama’s schools starting back health officials expect the numbers to climb. John Zippert has been a fierce critic of the state’s handling of coronavirus.

“I think this is a very serious disease and I’m not sure that the state of Alabama has really put a good handle on it,” Zippert said.

His frustrations started around the time the virus made its way into his household.

“My wife tested positive the week after Easter,” Zippert said.

The symptoms weren’t as intense for his wife, he in fact tested negative. He does however applaud the governor’s state-wide mask order.

“It certainly by any stretch of the imagination seems to be going away,” Dr. Don Williamson said. Williamson is president of the Alabama Hospital Association. 

Meanwhile, hospitalizations continue to be a concern for health officials, especially with schools reopening.

“If we don’t have some reduction in the number of patients in hospital late in August and into September, we could find our hospitals in much worse condition than they are now,” Williamson said.

“Alabamians are doing well incorporating COVID-19 into their daily routines. We are seeing lower numbers in our hospitals,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. Our daily percent positive continues to trend in the right direction.”

The governor’s mask ordinance and the cooperation of the people of Alabama are making a difference, according to the governor’s office. Governor Ivey continues to encourage Alabamians to social distance, practice good hygiene and to wear a mask while this virus remains a threat.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Thursday

93° / 74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 93° 74°

Friday

87° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 73°

Saturday

89° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 72°

Sunday

92° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 72°

Monday

91° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 91° 70°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
91°

91°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
91°

90°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

89°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

88°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

87°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

84°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

82°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

81°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories