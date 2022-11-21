DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)—During an investigation into the double murder of two Dothan women, police have identified a teenage suspect, per Dothan Police Department

According to a Dothan Police Press Release, the suspect has been identified as Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr.,14, of Dothan.

Oliver is wanted for two counts of capital murder.

He has been accused of the murders of 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean, and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells.

Bean and Wells were both shot to death in a Dothan home Sunday Night. Police believe there was a gathering at the home.

Police say Oliver has active juvenile pickup orders of Attempted Assault First Degree and one count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, both of which occurred in July 2022.

Per a court order, no additional information on Oliver can be released.

Dothan Police Department Press Release:

On Sunday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 8:04 p.m., the Dothan Police Department responded to the 200 block of Fifth Avenue for a report of two people being shot. It was confirmed two female victims were deceased from gunshot wounds. The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean, and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells, both of Dothan. During the investigation we have developed a suspect who is a juvenile. Due to Alabama juvenile privacy laws, we are typically not allowed to release juvenile information. However, the courts have issued an order allowing the suspect’s information to be released to the public due to the interest of public safety. Dothan Police Department Press Release