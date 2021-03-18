 

Alabama teacher charged with having sexual contact with teen

Alabama

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a high school science teacher has been charged with having sexual contact with a teenage student.

Franklin County sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Phil Campbell High School teacher Jerry Jordan Benford late Sunday after receiving a complaint that the 28-year-old educator had a sexual encounter with a 17-year-old student.

Phil Campbell administrators released a statement Monday announcing that Benford has been placed on administrative leave.

Officials say Benford has been booked into jail on a charge of sexual contact by a school employee.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

68° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 68° 43°

Friday

60° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 60° 43°

Saturday

59° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 59° 43°

Sunday

66° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 66° 44°

Monday

73° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 73° 50°

Tuesday

74° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 22% 74° 55°

Wednesday

75° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 75° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

7 PM
Cloudy
1%
65°

61°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
61°

59°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
59°

54°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
54°

52°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

51°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
51°

50°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

48°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
48°

47°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
47°

46°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
46°

46°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
46°

45°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
45°

44°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
44°

44°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
44°

46°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
46°

48°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
48°

49°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
49°

51°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
51°

53°

1 PM
Cloudy
2%
53°

55°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
55°

56°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
56°

58°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
58°

59°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
59°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
59°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories