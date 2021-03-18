Alabama teacher charged with having sexual contact with teen

PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a high school science teacher has been charged with having sexual contact with a teenage student.

Franklin County sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Phil Campbell High School teacher Jerry Jordan Benford late Sunday after receiving a complaint that the 28-year-old educator had a sexual encounter with a 17-year-old student.

Phil Campbell administrators released a statement Monday announcing that Benford has been placed on administrative leave.

Officials say Benford has been booked into jail on a charge of sexual contact by a school employee.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.