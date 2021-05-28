Alabama teacher charged with sex offense involving student

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MOULTON, Ala. (AP) — A former teacher of the year at a north Alabama high school has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a student.

News outlets report that 44-year-old Leslie Buttram Gillespie of Hillsboro is charged with second-degree counts of rape and sodomy.

She also was charged with two counts of being a school employee engaging in sex with a student.

Gillespie taught English at RA Hubbard High School in Lawrence County. Records show Gillespie was honored as teacher of the year at RA Hubbard in 2019.

Court records were not immediately available to show whether Gillespie has a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.